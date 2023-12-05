Autonomous Flight Trials in NZ

A partnership of aviation companies has successfully completed test flights in New Zealand of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying beyond visual line of sight in controlled airspace.

Led by drone firm Wisk, the trials included the New Zealand Government, the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand, airspace navigation company Airways New Zealand and drone manufacturer Insitu Pacific.

The tests created a process for UAVs to access controlled airspace, and offered insights for regulators and industry players into how they can be used safely.

Wisk plans to use the data from the tests to help shape the future of air mobility.