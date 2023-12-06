New Zealand Government Accused of Dishonesty in Covid-19 Vaccine Data Reporting

The New Zealand government is accused of covering up the country's Covid-19 vaccine adverse event data, with charges of 'dishonestly' accessing health data filed against a whistleblower who revealed anomalies in the numbers of deaths among the vaccinated.

Korean studies of official health data have confirmed a higher incidence of haematological disorders, gynecological conditions, dermatological problems, ophthalmological disorders, otological issues and dental problems among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated, as well as higher rates of eight musculoskeletal conditions, with researchers concluding that individuals vaccinated against Covid-19 were more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders.