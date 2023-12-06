Atrax Group opens South Island office following MacWay Scales merger

CHRISTCHURCH

New Zealand company Atrax Group, which manufactures industrial scales and software, has opened an office on the South Island following its merger with MacWay Scales, a specialist in weighing and scale products.

The new branch, Atrax South Island Limited, is based in Rolleston, near Christchurch, and led by MacWay owner Andrew McKenzie, who became general manager of Atrax South Island.

Atrax Group serves 800 airport sites across 160 countries, while its Weightrax division is the largest supplier of weighbridge solutions in New Zealand and Australia.

The merger is expected to improve servicing for MacWay and Atrax clients and offer a wider range of weighing products.