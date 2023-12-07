Mark Mitchell Expects 'Hard Line' on Gangs, Increased Visibility and Search Powers for Police

New Zealand's Police Minister, Mark Mitchell, has met with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and has outlined the government's priorities for policing in New Zealand.

Mitchell has made it clear that he expects the police to take a hard line on gangs, and wants to see more visible policing and for legislation to be used to curb gang activity.

Specifically, Mitchell has told Coster to prohibit gang patches, prevent gang members from gathering in public and enhance police search powers. Mitchell's comments come after years of criticism of the police for failing to tackle gang-related crime effectively.

The minister has told Coster to focus on retaining staff, although recruitment is challenging due to an aging police workforce and competition from Australia's police forces.