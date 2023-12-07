Ironman 70.3 Taupō: Strong Field of Pro Triathletes Set to Battle for Title

The upcoming Ironman 70.3 Taupō race on Saturday 9 December is set to be fiercely contested, with a strong line-up of professional triathletes, including two-time winner Braden Currie, Javier Gomez, and 2019 champion Kyle Smith, competing for the title.

Currie, who is yet to qualify for the 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, is hoping to secure a qualifying spot at the event.

Gomez, who is currently on the comeback trail after a year of injury, is looking to end 2023 on a high note before turning his attention to his race schedule for 2024.

While Smith, who has already qualified for the World Championship in Ireland earlier this year, is looking ahead to next December with excitement.