Business confidence back on the rise in Canterbury

Business confidence is on the rise in Canterbury, according to a recent survey by the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Executive Leeann Watson said that businesses are now looking ahead to the new government and hoping for policies that will boost productivity and innovation.

Other findings include concerns over rising costs, staff hiring intentions, inflation, and interest rates. However, the survey also noted a resurgence in the tourism sector, thanks to the start of the cruise ship season and new international flight routes.

Another positive is that investment expectations are likely to improve as the Christchurch migration boom brings with it a surplus of talent and reduces labour market constraints.