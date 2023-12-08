Unprecedented Insurance Claims Post-Vaccination Spark Calls for Inquiry

In a recent interview on Peter Williams' radio show, health and life insurance broker Richard Pykett discussed the rising number of claims he has encountered from vaccinated clients. Since the introduction of COVID vaccines, Pykett noted a surge in claims, encompassing severe illnesses and unfortunate fatalities among those who had received the vaccine.

This alarming trend extends beyond Pykett's clientele, as he highlighted an unexplained increase in claims for serious illnesses and deaths within the general population, surpassing the expected norms. The conversation between Peter Williams and Richard Pykett delved into the potential association between the vaccine and the escalating number of insurance claims. Both speakers emphasized the pressing need for thorough investigation and research to better understand the implications.

Notably, the interview touched upon Winston Peters' advocacy for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to scrutinize these claims further, shedding light on the gravity of the situation and the growing demand for a comprehensive examination of the potential vaccine-related impacts on health and insurance claims.

Source: https://realitycheck.radio/richard-pykett-founder-of-elan-insurance-brokers-on-the-worrying-insurance-claims-data-coming-out-of-nz/