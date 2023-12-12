Tractor Parts Supplier Opens Up Online Market

Hawke’s Bay based ProPart Ricambi has today announced the launch of their online tractor parts shop, in response to a clear call from tractor repairers across New Zealand.

At the same time the business reveals they have invested heavily in increasing their stock range, to ensure local availability for some of New Zealand’s most needed break-down tractor parts.

Parts offered include everything from Genuine to OEM and After-Market Parts – a speciality offering which ProPart believe is important to ensure a fair and open market in New Zealand.

While the business has been online for some years, the decision to offer shoppable parts on the website for trade and end-user customers was made thanks to a raft of industry feedback.

“We surveyed a stack of our customers last year and the response was evident,” explains Sarah Smith, Managing Director. “While many customers value the peer-to-peer service and technical advice we offer, when you know what you’re after it helps to speed jobs up by having the price and availability there in front of you.”

“We get that, so it was time to take the leap.”

The increased stock holding means that in addition to thousands of parts to suit favourites like SAME, Deutz-Fahr, John Deere and New Holland, ProPart’s range has been bolstered further to give customers greater assurance the part will be there swiftly.

“In our globally remote nation it’s all about availability, being able to get hold of the right parts and get the tractor back out at work,” affirms co-owner and technical specialist Dean Smith.

“That’s why we’ve increased our stocks in this way and continue to run weekly airfreights from our suppliers in Europe to provide that global level of access for the New Zealand agriculture industry.”

The ProPart online shop includes a retail sales login for farmers and enthusiasts looking to self-serve, as well as a specialised trade login area, offering additional features and trade pricing for tractor mechanics, parts dealerships, and ag contractors.

All parts are vetted by the ProPart team to ensure only the highest quality comes through the door.

The online shop is available to from December 2023. Existing ProPart customers have been invited to login ahead of this announcement. Anyone who needs further assistance can email parts@propart.co.nz or call 0800 776 727.

Both trade and retail operators are invited to visit propart.co.nz and explore the parts available on the website. And if there’s something that’s more elusive, the ProPart team welcome the challenge of scouring the globe to find that tricky tractor part.