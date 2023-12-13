Historic Criminal Charges Filed in New Zealand for Cartel Conduct

The New Zealand Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges for the first time against individuals and companies for alleged cartel conduct.

The charges relate to two construction companies and two directors who are alleged to have engaged in bid rigging of public construction contracts.

Cartel conduct carries a potential jail term of up to seven years for individuals.

The case is a reminder to companies that cartel conduct is not tolerated and the Commission is prepared to take criminal proceedings against those involved.

In a separate case, the Commission is also taking proceedings against Alderson Logistics and related company Supa Shavings for completing an allegedly anti-competitive merger.