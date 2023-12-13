Vaping Still a Concern for New Zealand Adolescents

Daily vaping rates among New Zealand youth are still too high, at 10%, according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, despite a slight decline in overall vaping rates amongst 14- and 15-year-olds.

Although vaping rates have fallen among this age group, the rate of daily use is still concerning at one in ten adolescents.

Smoking rates among this age group were already in decline before vaping was widely used, says Letitia Harding, CEO of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, adding that vaping was never necessary to help adolescents quit smoking.

The Foundation has been working to raise awareness of the dangers of vaping for years, investing its own funds in programmes and resources to reduce vaping rates, with support from organisations such as the Life Education Trust NZ.

In addition, the Foundation has launched the first New Zealand guidelines to support youth to quit vaping, alongside resources to help health workers tackle vaping and e-cigarette addiction among adolescents and young adults.

The Foundation's work in this area was recognised by The Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand, which presented CEO Letitia Harding with the 2023 President's Award.