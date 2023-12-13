New Briefing Document from Energy Sector: Argues for Reversal of Oil and Gas Ban and Introduction of Carbon Capture Regulation

Energy Resources Aotearoa, which represents the interests of the energy sector in New Zealand, has released a briefing document for the new government entitled "Refocusing our energy future", which sets out the sector's priorities for the new administration.

These include reversing the previous government's ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, which Energy Resources Aotearoa argues has left New Zealand vulnerable to energy shortages and blackouts, and introducing a regulatory framework for carbon capture and storage.

The organisation is also calling for the government to drop its 100% renewable energy target, arguing that it would be more effective to pursue a range of low-emissions technologies.