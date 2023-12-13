Survey shows public back Smokefree law

A recent survey commissioned by Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) and the University of Otago's tobacco research group, ASPIRE, has shown that 67% of participants support New Zealand's smokefree laws, including denicotisation of cigarettes, a reduction in the number of retailers, and an end to sales of cigarettes to anyone born after 2009.

The results show strong support across political parties, with 80% of National Party supporters in favour of denicotisation, 66% in favour of reducing the number of retailers, and 59% supportive of creating a smoke-free generation.

A separate petition to stop the repeal of smokefree laws has gained over 45,000 signatures.

The petition will be presented to Parliament on 13 December.