Christchurch City Council Scraps Plans to Sell Off Assets: KOA Celebrates Victory

CHRISTCHURCH

The Christchurch City Council has decided not to continue with a business case to sell off assets, a move that has been applauded by local advocacy group, Keep Our Assets Canterbury (KOA).

This is the second time in a decade that KOA has successfully campaigned to stop asset sales, but they are wary that the privatisation lobby will simply find other ways to achieve their aims.

The group has therefore decided to celebrate their victory whilst continuing to watch for future threats to local assets.

The decision by the Council comes after a packed public gallery urged Councillors to reject plans to sell off assets, including the City Council's 50% share in Christchurch Airport.