OAG Urges Robust Investment Decision-Making Processes for Public Money Spending

The Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) in New Zealand has called for robust investment decision-making processes, even when quick decisions are needed.

OAG noted that significant decisions on the spending of public money require transparency and documentation to support them.

It expressed concern that significant decisions on the spending of public money had been made without transparency or documentation.

OAG observed that for the NZ Upgrade Programme (NZUP), agencies were merely expected to provide lists of projects without analysis.

It observed that the Shovel-Ready Programme had a largely well-run process and good reporting but observed that significant decisions on the spending of public money deserve more transparency and documentation.

Full Report: https://www.oag.parliament.nz/2023/infrastructure-decisions