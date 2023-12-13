Sealord Ltd Fined $257,250 for Negligence in Asbestos Exposure on Vessel

Maritime New Zealand has warned commercial operators of the importance of prioritizing health and safety, following an incident in which Sealord Ltd was fined $257,250 for failing to protect employees from asbestos exposure.

An investigation found that senior staff at Sealord had failed to identify the presence of asbestos on the vessel Will Watch, despite monitoring its health and safety operations.

New Zealand legislation, as well as guidance from the International Maritime Organization, requires operators to manage asbestos and minimize exposure to it.

Sealord pleaded guilty to failing to keep its workers safe and provide adequate risk assessments for asbestos.

The company was also ordered to pay $28,987 in costs to Maritime New Zealand, as well as $3,000 each to two victims.