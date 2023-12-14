Te Rapa fire extinguished, stay inside warning lifted

HAMILTON

Firefighters have extinguished a large fire at a boat storage building in Te Rapa, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Residents of Rototuna and Chartwell, who had been warned to stay indoors with windows closed due to a toxic smoke plume, were advised they could safely emerge shortly before 9pm local time on Wednesday night, when the fire was declared extinguished.

Four fire trucks remained at the scene overnight.

Investigators will examine the site today to determine the fire's cause.

No injuries were reported.