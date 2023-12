Daltons has announced the winners of its Sunflowers in Kindergartens competition, which saw more than 13,700 children take part nationwide.

The competition saw kindergartens grow the tallest and widest sunflowers, with winners selected from 11 regions.

National winners included Central Kids Apanui, for the tallest sunflower at 2.70m, Wellington South Kindergarten for the widest sunflower head at 12cm, and Richmond Kindergarten for the best photo.

Each regional winner received a prize pack.