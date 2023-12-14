Police acknowledge IPCA's parliament protest findings

New Zealand's police have acknowledged the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to complaints received about the 2022 protest and occupation of Parliament.

The IPCA examined 17 investigations and found the police use of force was excessive in six instances, while there was one adverse finding related to the impoundment and damage of a vehicle.

In response to each of the seven investigations where adverse findings were made, the police have accepted the IPCA's findings and have implemented changes where required.

The police have apologised for instances of excessive use of force and have stressed that lessons have been learned from the event.