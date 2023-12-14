Pet emergency care focus of new campaign

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) has launched a new campaign to improve the use of veterinary emergency services.

The "Animal Emergency? Think PET" campaign asks owners to follow three steps if their pet needs emergency care when their veterinary clinic is closed.

The acronym PET stands for Pause, Emergency call, and Take.

The NZVA is urging people to stop and consider whether their pet needs emergency care or could wait to be seen during normal business hours.

If the owner decides their pet needs emergency treatment, they should call their vet for advice and then follow the advice they are given.

The NZVA hopes the campaign will help very sick animals receive treatment more quickly and prevent veterinary emergency services from being overwhelmed.