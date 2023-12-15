2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Generates $48.9m Net Economic Benefit to Auckland Region

A new report has shown that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup generated a NZD $48.9m net economic benefit to the Auckland region of New Zealand, where it was hosted.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Impact Evaluation for Auckland found that the event generated a GDP of $87.1m for the area, with visitor numbers and nights surpassing initial projections by 49% and 35% respectively.

Over 90,000 people visited the FIFA Fan Festival at The Cloud on Queen's Wharf, and 350,719 tickets were issued for matches held at Eden Park.

Permanent colourful Futsal-sized pitches were also donated by FIFA, as part of the tournament's legacy.

Report: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Impact Evaluation for Auckland