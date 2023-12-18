Government to Take Over Second Mt Victoria Tunnel and Basin Reserve Upgrade: LGWM To Be Dissolved

WELLINGTON CITY

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) could be dissolved by the government, Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, who have agreed in principle to end their partnership.

Central government will take on the responsibility of building and funding the second Mt Victoria tunnel and Basin Reserve upgrade, with the possibility of urban development and housing opportunities.

In return, the council has agreed to bring the Golden Mile project in-house, with a focus on better bus routes, pedestrian access and closer engagement with local businesses.

Priority projects include the acceleration of bus corridors to the airport and hospital.

Conversations regarding a City/Regional Deal for Wellington and the region will commence.

The agreement fulfils the government's commitment to a second Mt Victoria tunnel, which was agreed upon in the National-ACT coalition deal.

Under the previous LGWM agreement, the councils would have been responsible for 40% of the programme investment.

Mayor of Wellington City Council Tory Whanau praised the new government's commitment to funding 100% of the tunnel costs and exploring opportunities for urban development.