PSA Condemns Government's Decision to Halt Reporting on Taxation Principles

The Public Service Association (PSA), the union for thousands of New Zealand Inland Revenue workers, has criticised the government's decision to stop reporting on taxation principles.

PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies said that the move away from transparency goes against the fundamental principles of trust between taxpayers and the government, and has called on the government to release the work that has already been done towards reporting on taxation principles.

He argued that public servants working for Inland Revenue played a crucial role in informing voters ahead of June's general election about inequality of taxation in New Zealand, specifically that 311 wealthy families were paying half the rate of tax compared to the average citizen.