AgResearch Bans Forced Swim Test

AgResearch, a leading Crown Research Institute in New Zealand, has prohibited the use of the Forced Swim Test, becoming the first institution in the country to do so.

The test, which involves small animals made to swim in inescapable beakers of water to mimic human depression, has been heavily criticised for its lack of validity.

Around 30% of all New Zealand institutes that use animals for research gain approvals from AgResearch's Animal Ethics Committee, meaning the prohibition of the test will have a significant impact on ruling out the practice altogether.

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) has campaigned against the test for several years and praised AgResearch's decision, calling it a result of good leadership.