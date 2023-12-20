Crown Observer Appointed to Oversee Health Workforce and Hospital Wait Times

Dr Shane Reti, the New Zealand Minister of Health, has appointed Ken Whelan as a Crown observer to Health New Zealand to assist the board in overcoming issues related to health workforce and hospital wait times.

Whelan will begin his role immediately, reporting directly to Reti with a focus on the wider reform process.

This appointment comes as a result of the Labour government's failure to provide adequate oversight and support during the health reforms of 2022, which have resulted in longer waiting lists, workforce shortages and worse health outcomes.

Whelan brings over 30 years of health care leadership experience and will work with Health New Zealand to improve health outcomes for citizens.