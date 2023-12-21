Migrant Construction Workers Face Job Losses After ELE Group's Receivership

Around 500 migrant construction workers with temporary visas risk losing their jobs following the ELE Group's receivership.

Union network, FIRST Union, which represents migrant construction workers via its Union Network of Migrants, has called on the New Zealand government to intervene in the situation and review its immigration policy to allow the workers to transfer to other accredited construction firms.

FIRST Union General Secretary, Dennis Maga, has criticised the government for poor labour market planning, suggesting that the situation could become more widespread if unemployment continues in the construction industry.

Mr Maga has urged the government to allow the migrant workers to continue contributing to the New Zealand economy by finding new employment.

