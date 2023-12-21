Coast Care's 2023 Beach User Survey Reveals Increased Value for Bay of Plenty's Coastal Environment

BAY OF PLENTY

Coast Care, a coastal restoration programme in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty, has released the results of its 2023 Beach User Survey, which highlights the importance of community involvement in maintaining the health and vitality of the coastal environment.

The survey shows an increase in the value people place on the natural beauty and wildlife of the region's beaches, and their support for sustainable conservation efforts such as dune planting.

There is also support for councils to enforce rules to reduce the impact of vehicles on beaches and restrict access to some areas.

The survey results will be used to inform the future direction of Coast Care's work in the region.

The partnership runs conservation initiatives all year round and asks locals and visitors to respect the region's natural environment.

The council also wants to spread awareness of the importance of taking care of the coastline and beaches to ensure the safety of the community and protect the natural environment.

The council is also working to develop a plan for vehicle access along the region's beaches.

