Greenfern Industries Achieves Quality Standards for First Commercial Harvest

TARANAKI

Greenfern Industries has announced that it has met the country's quality standards for its first commercial harvest at its cultivation, drying and packaging facility in Taranaki.

The company's cannabis flower product is set to be exported to the EU and UK through its partner Ampyl Sciences.

Germany is predicted to have cannabis revenues of more than $700m this year, making it one of the largest medicinal cannabis markets worldwide.

With binding agreements in place, Greenfern is well-positioned to break into the global market for cannabis products.