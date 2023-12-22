Solar Energy Expansion: Waikato Projects Get Green Light from EPA

WAIKATO

Two solar farm projects in the Waikato region of New Zealand have had their applications for resource consent fast-tracked by the country's Environmental Protection Authority.

The projects, at Waerenga and Rangiriri, will be developed on respectively 85-90 and 58 hectares of land.

In addition to solar panels, the Waerenga scheme will include a substation and transmission lines and cables. Both projects are conditional upon agreements being reached between the developers and local iwi prior to construction beginning.