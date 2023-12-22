Council's $3.36m Land Purchase to Enhance Waste Management in Wānaka

WANAKA

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has bought 8.3ha of land in Wānaka, next to its existing refuse transfer station and the Wastebusters site, for $3.36m.

The council intends to use the land to build a new transfer station to improve waste management opportunities in the area.

The site will also be used to accommodate a range of waste minimisation activities.

The current transfer station is nearing capacity, so the new facility will enable the council to expand its services to meet the needs of the growing Upper Clutha community.