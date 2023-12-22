Hutt City Council Approves Waste Management and Minimisation Plan for Wellington Region

WELLINGTON

The Hutt City Council has approved the Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2023-2029 (WMMP), which outlines a strategy for the region's transition to a circular economy over the next six years. The plan sets out measures to reduce waste and increase the reuse of resources, including making construction and demolition waste processing and recovery available by 2026 and introducing organic processing systems by 2029. It also aims to expand the region's resource recovery network by adding five new locations by 2030. The council's Director of Environment and Sustainability, Alison Geddes, said the plan marks the beginning of implementing initiatives to enhance resource recovery and develop a more circular economy.