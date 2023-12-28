Boxing Day Spending Dips Slightly

Boxing Day spending in New Zealand fell slightly compared with 2022, with spending through Core Retail merchants excluding Hospitality reaching NZD98.3m ($58m), according to payment network Worldline NZ.

This represents a drop of 0.6% year on year and a rise of 2.4% compared with 2019.

However, spending on food and liquor services saw a boost, with Worldline recording a 14.1% increase on 2022 figures.

The peak spending minute of the day saw 6,074 transactions processed through Worldline's network, lower than the busiest shopping day of the year, which occurred on 22 December.