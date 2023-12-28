Student Nurses Struggle with Financial Hardship, Weather Events, and Cultural Challenges

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation's bi-annual National Nursing Student Survey has revealed the challenges that student nurses encounter during their studies.

Some of the main issues identified in the survey included financial pressures, with a large number of respondents stating that they required financial compensation whilst undertaking clinical placements.

The issue of financial hardship was further exacerbated by other stresses, which in some cases caused students to question whether nursing was the right career path for them.

The crisis has also been highlighted as a barrier, with 33% of respondents stating that they had been impacted by extreme weather events, which caused clinical placement days to be cancelled.

Another issue was the need for greater cultural support for both Maori and Pasifika students, who often face unique challenges when it comes to balancing studies with family obligations.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation bi-annual National Nursing Student Survey closed late in 2023.