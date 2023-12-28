Biosecurity New Zealand Seeks Public's Help in Wallaby Death Investigation

NORTHLAND

Biosecurity officials in New Zealand are appealing to the public for information after a dead wallaby was found at the side of a highway near Kawakawa on 4 December.

The animal may have been the victim of a vehicle strike, but torrential rain on the day it was found meant there was no evidence to support this.

Officials believe it is possible the wallaby was killed elsewhere and then fallen from a vehicle, as a second dead animal was reported a few days later on 11 December near the State Highway One Maungakaramea intersection.

Wallabies are classified as unwanted organisms in New Zealand due to the damage they can cause to native bush, farms, crops and biodiversity.

It is illegal to transport, move or hold wallabies without specific authorisation.