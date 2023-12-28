NZNO Urges Immediate Implementation of Legal Minimum Nurse-to-Patient Ratios

A representative from New Zealand's nursing profession, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, has called for legal minimum nurse-to-patient ratios to be introduced immediately, in order to tackle chronic understaffing across the sector.

Anne Daniels, President of the NZNO, highlighted the fact that other countries, such as Australia, Ireland, Canada and parts of the US, have successfully used legislation to address nursing shortages and improve retention, attracting more students to the profession.

Daniels argued that patients have a right to safe care and nurses have a right to work in a safe environment, sentiments that are supported by legislated nurse-to-patient ratios.

Data from Te Whatu Ora, New Zealand's health department, indicates that staffing levels are worsening, with 97% of shifts across the country understaffed, compared to 83% in 2022.