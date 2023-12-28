Fire and Emergency New Zealand Urges Public to Avoid Private Fireworks for New Year

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is appealing to the public not to set off fireworks over the New Year period or throughout the summer.

The appeal comes after the service attended several fires over recent years that were started by fireworks.

Large vegetation fires at Pegasus Beach and Te Mata Peak, caused by fireworks, led to the evacuation of communities and the destruction of thousands of trees.

Fire and Emergency is also concerned that the predicted El Nino weather conditions will bring hotter and drier weather to many parts of New Zealand, increasing the risk of fires starting from fireworks.

The organisation recommends that New Year celebrations include attendance at public fireworks displays.