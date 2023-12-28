High Alert Issued for Drug Four Times Stronger than MDMA in Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH

A drug containing the synthetic stimulant alpha-PVP, which has been linked to deaths overseas, has been circulating in New Zealand disguised as MDMA (ecstasy).

The New Zealand Drug Foundation issued a High Alert after several samples of the drug, which looks like MDMA, were tested by KnowYourStuffNZ and the NZ Needle Exchange Programme (DISC) in Christchurch.

It warned that the drug is up to four times stronger than MDMA, meaning the potential for overdose is high.

The foundation added that the effects of the drug can be severe, causing anxiety, paranoia, muscle tension, blurred vision, dry mouth, headaches and heart problems.