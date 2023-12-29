Taxpayers' Union Criticizes ACC's 'Have a Hmm' Campaign for High Costs

ACC's 'Have a Hmm' campaign, created to make people think twice about engaging in risky activities and thus preventing injury, has been criticised by the Taxpayers' Union for its lavish expenditure.

Between January and July this year, the campaign cost taxpayers $2.4m, with each of the 10,640 people who completed the 'Attitude to risk' quiz costing taxpayers approximately $225.

The Union has called the campaign 'extravagant', 'patronising' and questioned whether it is actually effective, and has urged the new government to ensure that campaigns are proven to reduce injuries before funding is allocated.