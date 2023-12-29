Invercargill City Mayor to have heart surgery

INVERCARGILL

Invercargill City Mayor Nobby Clark suffered a minor heart attack on Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo a quadruple bypass next week, according to a statement from Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell, who will assume Clark's responsibilities during his recovery, said the Mayor's condition was stable and that he remained positive ahead of the surgery.

It is anticipated that the Mayor's recovery will take several months, and he will undertake limited duties during this time, Campbell said.

The Mayor has asked for privacy during this period.