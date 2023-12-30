Teenage Kayaker Rescued Off Nelson Coast Thanks to Personal Locator Beacon

NELSON

A teenage kayaker has been rescued off the coast of New Zealand's Nelson region, after he activated his personal locator beacon.

The teenager had been separated from his kayak and was struggling to swim to shore due to strong swells and poor weather conditions.

Police in Nelson praised the use of the beacon, which meant search and rescue services could home in on his location, saving valuable time.

The rescue involved Nelson Surf Lifesaving, the Nelson Coastguard, the Nelson Harbour Master and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Snell, of Nelson Police Search and Rescue, said the outcome "very likely would not have been as positive" without the use of the beacon and a lifejacket.