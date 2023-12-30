Care and Support Workers Urge Government for New Pay Equity Settlement

Care and support workers in New Zealand are calling on the government to agree to and fund a new pay equity settlement, as the existing agreement expires at the end of December 2023.

Over 65,000 workers, who provide care for the elderly and disabled, could miss out on wage increases as the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora have delayed negotiations.

Two pay equity claims have been filed by E tū, the PSA, and NZNO, which collectively cover over 100 employers in the sector.

Campaigners are calling for the government to recognise the essential work of care and support workers and provide a pay rise that keeps pace with the increased cost of living.