Matakana Island Fire Transitions to Monitoring Phase

TAURANGA

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is transitioning to a monitoring phase at Matakana Island, as it prepares to hand the fire ground back to landowners.

The fire, which started on 23 December, burnt through approximately 41 hectares of scrub and pine slash.

Over the past week, 18 brigades from across the Bay of Plenty have worked to control the fire.

During the monitoring phase, fire crews will continue to use drones and thermal imaging to look for hotspots that could cause the fire to reignite.

While the fire ground will remain closed to the public due to hazards, including unstable trees and ash pits, Fire and Emergency wishes to thank the Matakana Island community for its support.