NORTHLAND

Two people have died after an ATV-style vehicle they were travelling in rolled into a swimming hole in Peria, New Zealand, on 29 December.

The bodies of the pair were recovered by police on Saturday afternoon.

A rāhui, a restriction on access to an area deemed tapu or sacred under Māori custom, has been placed on the site by local iwi.

Police have said they are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner, but have not yet stated the cause of death for the pair