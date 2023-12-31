Boxing Day Surpasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Online Shopping

39 views

Boxing Day has beaten out Black Friday and Cyber Monday as the most popular day for online shopping in New Zealand, according to price comparison website PriceMe.co.nz.

The site experienced an 11% rise in visitors on Boxing Day compared with Black Friday, with data showing a rise in online shopping in the run-up to the day itself, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both recording high traffic.

The victory reflects changing shopping habits in New Zealand and shows the importance of the day to Kiwi consumers.

PriceMe.co.nz aims to provide the best deals and pricing information to shoppers and the data suggests that its users have returned to the site to make the most of Boxing Day offers.