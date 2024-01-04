Swimmers in Queenstown Narrowly Escape Danger in Kawarau River

Thursday 4 January 2024, 3:38AM

QUEENSTOWN

Three swimmers had a close call after getting into difficulty in the Kawarau River in Queenstown.

One of the swimmers was able to climb onto rocks, while another made it to the other side of the river, however, the third swimmer was swept downstream.

A witness who jumped in to help was able to rescue the third swimmer before they were pulled into the Nevis Rapids, which are grade five and "incredibly unforgiving."

Police are urging people to respect the outdoors and to research the areas they plan to visit.

Police want to thank all those involved in the rescue, and the people who were so quick to raise the alarm.