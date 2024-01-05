New Zealand Sending Millions in Foreign Aid to Countries with Space and Nuclear Programmes

Friday 5 January 2024, 7:04AM

By New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is questioning why New Zealand taxpayers are forking out millions of dollars in foreign aid to countries that have state-sponsored space and nuclear weapons programmes.



A recent Taxpayers’ Union OIA reveals that in the past year, India has received $1,178,000 from Kiwi taxpayers, Indonesia has been granted a whopping $25,068,402.67 and Pakistan has been given $3,500,000."



Oliver Bryan, Investigations Coordinator at the Taxpayers' Union, said:



“It is concerning to see the government’s priorities in relation to foreign aid with millions of dollars going to countries who have state-sponsored space and nuclear programmes.



“If a foreign government has enough money to invest in ambitious space programmes, it should not expect to be receiving payments from New Zealand taxpayers that is earmarked for helping the world’s poorest.



"Our new Ministers must reconsider and refine our aid policies, putting genuine need at the forefront."