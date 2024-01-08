Massie Dominates in Dannevirke World Cup

Monday 8 January 2024, 6:30AM

By Equestrian Sports New Zealand

23 views

Logan Massie and Bravado Ego Z were popular winners of the FEI World Cup (NZ League) qualifier at the Alabaster Contracting Central and Southern Hawke's Bay Jumping Show in his hometown this afternoon. Credit: KAMPIC

DANNEVIRKE

Logan Massie finally has an FEI World Cup qualifier win to his credit.

The farmer and rider from Dannevirke headed home a competitive 15-strong field at the Alabaster Contracting Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show in his hometown this afternoon.

Riding the showy chestnut stallion Bravado Ego Z Logan was double clear over the Heather McDonald course, crossing the flags in 55.4 seconds, comfortably clear of runner up Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) on World Cup debutant Benrose Stellar who was also all clean in 57.51, and third placed Sophie with her other mount Waitangi Skynet who was clear in 59.12. Julie Davey (Hastings) was fourth and sixth with LT Holst Freda and Just D respectively with Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) and Freda’s mother LT Holst Andrea, in fifth.

There were seven clears in the opening round, with 14 combinations on eight faults or less coming back for the second. There were another seven clears in the second, but with any faults being carried forward it became a battle between those who left all the rails up in the opener.

Logan competed in his first-ever World Cup back in 2013 and has only once been on the podium, in 2018 when he placed third aboard Intellect. He took over the ride aboard Bravado Ego Z in 2020 and has competed the 15-year-old in Europe and New Zealand.

Seven times they have been in the top six, making the win today all the more special. The horse is owned by Logan and Sue Holden, who was ring side to watch today’s class.

“It was so nice to have Sue there with her family to watch,” says Logan. “She was very excited.”

He was surprised to be as quick as he was in the second round, adding speed wasn’t usually Bravado’s forte but no one told the horse that today and he was clean, fast and stylish.

“Everything just worked for me today. Bravado is fit, sound and ready to go as we head into the big part of the season. He’s been very consistent this season, placing in the top four of almost every class he has jumped in.”

Being his home track, Logan had plenty of support on the side lines. He is vice president of the show committee and fiancé Alexa Dodson is also very involved in the organisation of the show. “It is a huge effort from our show committee,” he says. “It is great to get the win like this but really rewarding too, to have such a good World Cup class.”

He praised Heather McDonald’s track saying she always had a knack of building a track that was both jumpable and competitive.

Now Logan needs to decide whether he would travel to Auckland this coming week for the World Cup Final, as well as where he may take the stallion over the winter. “We’ll probably take him across the Tasman and maybe further if he holds this sort of form.”

The winner of the World Cup (NZ League) series has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the world final in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in late April.

The New Zealand League is run over four qualifiers and the final, with the best four results from each rider to count to their series tally. The final, which has points and a half on offer for successful competitors, will be hosted by Waitemata Showjumping at Woodhill Sands on Sunday and is stacking up to be an exciting finish to New Zealand’s highest ranked competition.



Results

FEI World Cup (NZ League) qualifier: Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Stellar 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 3, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda 4, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 5, Julie Davey (Hastings) Just D 6.