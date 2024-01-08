Amanda Whiting Named New President of Insurance Council of New Zealand

Monday 8 January 2024, 10:46AM

By Expert Briefing

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has named Amanda Whiting, the CEO of IAG New Zealand, as its new president, effective immediately.

ICNZ has also appointed Adam Heath, who is the CEO of Farmers Mutual Group, as its vice-president.

Whiting will be replacing Toni Ferrier in the role, who stepped down to become the country manager for Marsh McLennan, which is not an ICNZ member.

Whiting has said she is honoured to be chosen for the role and is looking forward to working with Heath.

She has also acknowledged the work of Ferrier, wishing her luck in her new role.