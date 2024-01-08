Our Candy is 100% Vegan

Monday 8 January 2024, 2:29PM

By Kevin Clews

56 views

"Hey there, kids! Get ready to indulge in our completely Vegan Friendly and Animal Cruelty-Free lollipop range.

So, how did we make it happen? It's simple. We've ditched animal gelatins and beeswax from all our products.

For the non-vegans, you won't notice a difference, but we know you'll be impressed!

And for our Vegan pals, it means a wider selection of lollipop treats for you, including our printed pops, lollipops, and skull pops!

Our entire range is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free because we want everyone to savor the Lollipop experience!

It's fascinating to see more people embracing the vegan lifestyle each year, and for good reason! A plant-based diet can help sustain our environment and offers numerous health benefits.

Our Vegan lollies are completely animal cruelty-free, with no animal products used to make our delicious candy.

We hope you love our Lollipop range, and if you have any questions or concerns about our products, please reach out to us.

Ingredients: isomalt, flavors, may contain colors: 102, 110, 123, 133, 155, icing sugar paper. All Printed Pops are printed on edible paper using food ink prepared printers dedicated for edible printing. Printed Pops are 100% edible and may contain traces of nuts."

You can contact us through our website https://lollipop.nz