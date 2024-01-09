New Zealand Police Commissioner Faces Criticism Over Māori Police Brutality

Tuesday 9 January 2024, 8:24AM

WELLINGTON CITY

New Zealand's Police Commissioner, Andrew Coster, has come under fire for his failure to address issues of police brutality against the Māori people.

Despite making up only 3% of the population, Māori males between the ages of 17 and 40 make up 34% of incidents involving the use of force by police.

Coster has aimed to change the perception of the police among Māori, but his failure to address instances of excessive force has done the opposite.

In one incident, a 17-year-old Māori male was restrained by three officers and had press-ups done on his head.

Although the Independent Police Conduct Authority found the officers responsible to have used unnecessary and excessive force, the officer responsible was not prosecuted and faced no employment consequences.

The article by Tudor Clee on Substack provides further details on the incident and the lack of accountability for the officer responsible, highlighting the ongoing concerns about police treatment of Māori in New Zealand.