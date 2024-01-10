Restricted Fire Season in Canterbury: Permits Now Required for Open-Air Fires

Wednesday 10 January 2024, 7:14AM

CANTERBURY

Fire dangers are increasing in Canterbury, prompting a restricted fire season beginning on 10 January.

The move means permits will be required for any open-air fires, according to Fire and Emergency Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse, who noted the high risk posed by drying grass and vegetation following years of increased rainfall.

Stackhouse warned residents against lighting fires in hot and windy conditions, even if they have a permit, and urged them to avoid spark-generating activities in such weather, citing this week's fires near the Darfield railway line as illustrating how quickly sparks can turn into large fires.